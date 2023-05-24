Newborn bison calf euthanized at Yellowstone after man interferes with it

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway, officials said.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Yellowstone National Park says a man could be facing charges after helping a newborn bison calf cross a river.

Park officials said they were forced to put down the calf after it was abandoned by its herd and started walking up to people.

According to the National Park Service service, the bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway.

Officials said interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring, and that is exactly what happened.

The situation apparently became hazardous when the calf started following cars and people.

Park regulations state people need to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other wildlife.

Yellowstone National Park said if the man is identified and found guilty of any wrongdoing, he could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

