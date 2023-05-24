Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A parent volunteer has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $45,000 from a Mississippi high school band’s booster fund, officials said.

Brandon High School officials and the Rankin County School District contacted law enforcement about their concerns.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Floyd had embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Floyd’s first court appearance is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

