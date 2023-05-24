Spring Fling scores and highlights
Here’s how area teams fared on Tuesday.
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual event known as Spring Fling - where hundreds of high school student athletes descend on Rutherford County - has begun. Here’s how area teams fared on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
AAAA
Collierville 2 - Hardin Valley 0
Farragut 7 - Independence 4
AA
Riverside 8 - Sweetwater 7
Union County 13 - Adamsville 3
A
Eagleville 2 - Coalfield 0
Div. II AA
Catholic 2 - CPA 0
Div. II A
Northpoint Christian 12 - CAK 3
SOFTBALL
AAAA
Arlington 6 - Farragut 3
AAA
East Hamilton 10 - Gibbs 9
AA
Forrest 10 - Alcoa 3
Riverside 3 - Kingston 0
A
Hollow Rock 11 - Cosby 4
SOCCER
AAA
Hardin Valley 3 - Collierville 2
Brentwood 1 - Bearden 0
AA
Halls 2 - Crockett County 0
Greeneville 6 - Millington
A
Gatlinburg-Pittman 3 - CSAS 1
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.