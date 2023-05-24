Spring Fling scores and highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual event known as Spring Fling - where hundreds of high school student athletes descend on Rutherford County - has begun. Here’s how area teams fared on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

AAAA

Collierville 2 - Hardin Valley 0

Farragut 7 - Independence 4

AA

Riverside 8 - Sweetwater 7

Union County 13 - Adamsville 3

A

Eagleville 2 - Coalfield 0

Div. II AA

Catholic 2 - CPA 0

Div. II A

Northpoint Christian 12 - CAK 3

SOFTBALL

AAAA

Arlington 6 - Farragut 3

AAA

East Hamilton 10 - Gibbs 9

AA

Forrest 10 - Alcoa 3

Riverside 3 - Kingston 0

A

Hollow Rock 11 - Cosby 4

SOCCER

AAA

Hardin Valley 3 - Collierville 2

Brentwood 1 - Bearden 0

AA

Halls 2 - Crockett County 0

Greeneville 6 - Millington

A

Gatlinburg-Pittman 3 - CSAS 1

