Staying warm with rain chances returning this weekend

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking some showers heading into the holiday weekend.
Often these coastal systems will pull east of us at the last minute
By Ben Cathey
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The sunshine continues Thursday with warm temperatures. Clouds and showers move in this weekend with slightly cooler temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies continue tonight allowing temperatures to drop near 54 degrees. Stray fog is possible as well.

Thursday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with stray rain and storms developing again in the afternoon. We’re looking at a 10% coverage of our area, with the terrain changes of the Smokies, Plateau, and Northeast Tennessee being the best spots of development. We’ll still be around 84 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more clouds move in Friday afternoon, with spotty rain and storms. We’re still seasonably warm at 81 degrees.

We are watching the system along the Atlantic closely and its impacts this weekend. Right now, we expect more rain Saturday night into early Sunday, then it will be scattered to spotty Sunday. Highs are cooling from the extra cloud cover, in the low 70s. We’ll also have gusts around 20 mph at times this weekend into Memorial Day. We will warm back to 80 on Memorial Day Monday, with spotty rain and storms popping up at times.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the warmer trend for next week continues with isolated rain chances.

Forecast From WVLT
