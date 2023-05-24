Taps Across America to hold Memorial Day service at Island Home

It will include a fly over by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office HUEY helicopter, words from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and a playing of Taps from the 1965 South High Band.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation and South High Veterans and Band members will be joining Taps Across America to hold an annual event honoring servicemembers on Memorial Day.

The event is slated for 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Island Home Boulevard and Maplewood Drive. It will include a flyover by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office HUEY helicopter, words from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, and a playing of Taps from the 1965 South High Band.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring a chair and park along the street.

