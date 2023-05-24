TCAP scores highest in six years, despite high retention risk, data shows


WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Despite a staggering number of third graders at risk of being held back, statewide TCAP scores were the highest they’ve been in six years, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Education.

Sixty percent of third graders in Tennessee did not score high enough on the reading and writing test to avoid the possibility of retention.

Thirteen percent of third graders ‘exceeded’ the state’s expectation, while 27% “met” the standard, automatically promoting them to fourth grade. The Tennessee Department of Education says that is the largest increase in a single year of third graders whose English Language Arts (ELA) scores met or exceeded expectations since Tennessee updated its ELA academic standards in 2017.

The graph below from the Tennessee Department of Education shows the statewide averages of third grade ELA performance from 2017-2023.

TCAP graph
TCAP graph(Submitted)

If a third grade student scored ‘approaching’ or ‘below’ expectations, they can still be promoted to fourth grade if student retakes the ELA TCAP and score proficient. If they attend summer school or receive tutoring, they can also be promoted.

Students who are English learners with less than two years of ELA instruction and students with reading disabilities or suspected disabilities are exempt from third grade retention.

For information about pathways forward for your third grade student, visit: https://www.tn.gov/education/learning-acceleration.html

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amini Sekibibi
Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says
Uros Plavsic announced on Twitter that he was leaving Rocky Top to pursue a professional career.
Key Vol forward announces he’s leaving Rocky Top
Knox County Sheriff’s Office planning training with helicopter, SWAT vehicle, patrol cars
Knox County Sheriff’s Office planning training with helicopter, SWAT vehicle, patrol cars
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Closing Kingston | TVA seeks public input on future of Kingston Fossil Plant
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks pop-ups to a coastal system spilling rain over the...
All clear for now, with rain chances inching up the next few days
Knoxville police investigating Lonsdale shooting with 3 victims
Knoxville police investigating Lonsdale shooting with 3 victims
Sevier County Schools
Sevier County High School parent sues school system over gender discrimination
Taps Across America to hold Memorial Day service at Island Home
Taps Across America to hold Memorial Day service at Island Home