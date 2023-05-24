Technology issues amid TCAP retesting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) reported isolated technology issues during the TCAP retesting.

More than 16,000 retests were submitted as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to TDE. That represents more than 38% of all students who were eligible to take the retest.

Isolated technology issues were reported Monday morning. TDE officials said the issues were related to a Windows license some districts use on their Chromebooks. Luckily, the problem was fully resolved, according to TDE.

TDE said the hiccup is not related to the retest platform itself and that it would not delay the return of scores.

