Tee times for golfers in the Visit Knoxville Open 2023
When will your favorite golfer hit the green in the Visit Knoxville Open 2023?
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Visit Knoxville Open marks the 11th tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 26-event schedule.
When will you be able to see your favorite golfer hit the green starting Thursday?
You can view the tee times for round one below.
Visit Knoxville Open 2023 Tee Times by WVLT News on Scribd
The PGA Tour website lists all the tee times of the players for round one and round two.
Anyone interested could also view the leaderboard, the course states and more on the website as well.
