Tee times for golfers in the Visit Knoxville Open 2023

When will your favorite golfer hit the green in the Visit Knoxville Open 2023?
Korn Ferry Tour swings into Knoxville, Tennessee
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Visit Knoxville Open marks the 11th tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 26-event schedule.

Previous Coverage: Visit Knoxville Open Tournament Week activities continue

When will you be able to see your favorite golfer hit the green starting Thursday?

You can view the tee times for round one below.

The PGA Tour website lists all the tee times of the players for round one and round two.

Anyone interested could also view the leaderboard, the course states and more on the website as well.

