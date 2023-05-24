Tennessee Athletics earns SEC All-Sports title

The University of Tennessee is just the second school to sweep both the men’s and women’s titles in the same year.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics has earned the SEC All-Sports title after the Vols and Lady Vols finished first in both the men’s and women’s standings for the first time.

“I’m so proud of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and all the fans and donors who support us,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This is a team accomplishment, and everyone plays an important role. We are just getting started on Rocky Top, but this early success gives us the confidence to keep building!”

UT saw outstanding success across all sports in the SEC.

The football, men’s cross country, women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis team at UT all finished second in their perspective SEC race.

The men’s swimming and diving, women’s basketball, men’s golf, soccer, women’s tennis and men’s outdoor track and field team all finished third.

The USA Today Network’s SEC Overall All-Sports standings can be viewed below:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Florida
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama
  5. Texas A&M
  6. LSU
  7. Arkansas
  8. Auburn
  9. South Carolina
  10. Kentucky
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Mississippi State
  14. Missouri

