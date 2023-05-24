Visit Knoxville Open Tournament Week activities continue

32nd edition tees off Thursday morning at Holston Hills Country Club
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Visit Knoxville Open marks the 11th tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 26-event schedule.

This week will be the 33rd edition of the Visit Knoxville Open, one of four tournaments on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule held every season since the Tour’s establishment in 1990. The other three events with such distinction are the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper and the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.

Historic Holston Hills Country Club, a Donald Ross design which opened in 1927, is hosting the Visit Knoxville Open for a third consecutive year.

The Tournament field certainly contains a local flair. In addition to exempt players Wes Roach and VFL Spencer Cross, set to compete starting Thursday are former Halls High state champions Ryan Hall and Jake Hall as well as Jake’s current UT teammate, SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC performer Caleb Surratt, who fired a 9-under-par Monday at Oak Ridge Country Club to qualify.

The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open field features 44 of the top 50 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List

  • Five of this season’s winners are in the field: Ben Kohles (two wins), Rhein Gibson, Spencer Levin, Grayson Murray, Chandler Phillips
  • Field includes 42 Korn Ferry Tour winners with 60 total victories, led by Ben Kohles with four
  • Field Includes nine PGA TOUR winners with 22 total victories, led by Mark Wilson with five
  • Two players in the field are currently inside the top 200 of the Official World Golf Ranking: Yuto Katsuragawa (No. 171) and Ben Kohles (No. 194)

WVLT coverage from Holston Hills Country Club continues each day through Sunday’s final round.

