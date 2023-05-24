Ways to Find Your Fun this Memorial Day weekend

By Paige Noël
May. 24, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s Memorial Day weekend, which is typically the unofficial start to summer, so here are some events to Find Your Fun this weekend.

Thursday, May 25:

It’s Free Family Night at Muse Knoxville on Thursday. Every fourth Friday of the month, Muse Knoxville is open and free to the public. There is a set number of guests allowed in the museum at one time. It’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27:

Knoxville’s oldest and most beloved community running event is back. The 46th running of the Knoxville Expo 5k and 10k is Saturday. The kids’ mile run starts at 7 a.m. The 5k and 10k start at 7:30 a.m. The race starts and ends at Crafty Bastard Brewery.

The 23rd annual Rockin’ the Docks is from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It’s an all-day festival on Fort Loudoun Lake. There will be live bands and food at Lenior City Park. The event ends with an awesome firework show.

If you and the family are looking to soak up some sunshine, a few local pools are opening up throughout the weekend and will stay open through Labor Day weekend.

Oak Ridge Outdoor Swimming Pool opens up on Friday along with Springbrook Pool in Alcoa. On Saturday, Inskip Pool and Ed Cothren Pool open up for the season. These pools do not require a membership. Admission is around $5 or less for a day pass.

Most splash pads have opened up as well and will stay open through Labor Day. Here are a few your family can check out this weekend: Carl Cowen Park, Lenior City Splash Pad, Powell Station Park, McFee Park, World’s Fair Park and the Knoxville Zoo’s Splash Pad.

