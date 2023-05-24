‘We’re all just kind of at a loss’: Police academy classmate remembers deputy killed in line-of-duty

‘We’re all just kind of at a loss’: Police Academy classmate remembers deputy killed in line-of-duty
By Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County community continues to mourn the loss of Deputy Caleb Conley.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Deputy Conley served in Scott County for four years after completing training in 2019.

Because Deputy Conley served in the army eight years before working in the sheriff’s office...the Lexington VFW shared that the post has plans to help Conley’s wife and young children soon.

Although tangible plans are not set in stone yet, they say that they are choosing to hold off on fundraising in order to give the family space during this trying time.

Officer Austin Howell knew him personally. They graduated from the same class at the police academy in 2019.

“He was the perfect example of a law enforcement officer,” said Officer Howell.

Howell shared that members of their graduating class are mourning.

“We’re all just kind of at a loss. Still, we’re trying to wrap our head around what’s happened,” said Officer Howell.

The class has discussed plans to help the family in the future, but for now, they extend their support to the family during this time as well.

“I wanna express how sorry I am to his family and coworkers that work with him every day,” said Officer Howell. “I can’t imagine what his family is going through.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says there will be a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of Deputy Caleb Conley. It will start at 8 p.m. at the square near City Hall. The sheriff says they will honor the life and service of a fallen hero.

A funeral service for Deputy Conley will be held on Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Scott County High School gymnasium. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 4-9 p.m. also at the high school gymnasium.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amini Sekibibi
Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on West Emory Road near Karns Valley, officials said, and...
Two arrested after Karns road rage shooting
Uros Plavsic announced on Twitter that he was leaving Rocky Top to pursue a professional career.
Key Vol forward announces he’s leaving Rocky Top
TCAP scores could force Knoxville mom to chose between summer school and custody arrangements
TCAP scores could force Knoxville mom to choose between summer school and custody arrangements
Three people were shot in the Lonsdale area, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Knoxville police investigating Lonsdale shooting with 3 victims

Latest News

The multi-vehicle crash has the northbound side of Chapman Highway closed near Macon Line,...
At least one person dead after crash in Seymour
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways to Find Your Fun this Memorial Day weekend
Ways to Find Your Fun this Memorial Day weekend
Police officers nationwide are trying to encourage more people to wear a seatbelt.
‘Click It or Ticket’ | New campaign urges safer driving
Teachers want more of a say in a student’s fourth-grade eligibility. They argue too much weight...
‘The bar is set too high’ | Teachers react to third-grade English TCAP results