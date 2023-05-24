‘We’re all just kind of at a loss’: Police academy classmate remembers deputy killed in line-of-duty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County community continues to mourn the loss of Deputy Caleb Conley.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Deputy Conley served in Scott County for four years after completing training in 2019.

Because Deputy Conley served in the army eight years before working in the sheriff’s office...the Lexington VFW shared that the post has plans to help Conley’s wife and young children soon.

Although tangible plans are not set in stone yet, they say that they are choosing to hold off on fundraising in order to give the family space during this trying time.

Officer Austin Howell knew him personally. They graduated from the same class at the police academy in 2019.

“He was the perfect example of a law enforcement officer,” said Officer Howell.

Howell shared that members of their graduating class are mourning.

“We’re all just kind of at a loss. Still, we’re trying to wrap our head around what’s happened,” said Officer Howell.

The class has discussed plans to help the family in the future, but for now, they extend their support to the family during this time as well.

“I wanna express how sorry I am to his family and coworkers that work with him every day,” said Officer Howell. “I can’t imagine what his family is going through.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says there will be a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of Deputy Caleb Conley. It will start at 8 p.m. at the square near City Hall. The sheriff says they will honor the life and service of a fallen hero.

A funeral service for Deputy Conley will be held on Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Scott County High School gymnasium. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 4-9 p.m. also at the high school gymnasium.

