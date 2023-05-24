Woman dead, officer injured after Cocke County car chase, shooting, TBI says

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, TBI officials said, and involved a Parrottville Police Department officer and a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, TBI officials said, and involved a Parrottville Police Department officer and a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deput
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARROTTVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman is dead after officers shot at a woman in Cocke County after she led them on a car chase, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, TBI officials said, and involved a Parrottville Police Department officer and a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The woman, identified as Whitney Leanne Fox, reportedly led the officers on a chase after they tried to stop her while driving along Highway 321.

From there, Fox reportedly drove into a field along Fox Hollow Road.

“As officers approached the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired, and Fox was fatally wounded,” TBI officials said.

The Parrottville officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, TBI officials said.

Now, the TBI is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amini Sekibibi
Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says
Uros Plavsic announced on Twitter that he was leaving Rocky Top to pursue a professional career.
Key Vol forward announces he’s leaving Rocky Top
Knox County Sheriff’s Office planning training with helicopter, SWAT vehicle, patrol cars
Knox County Sheriff’s Office planning training with helicopter, SWAT vehicle, patrol cars
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Closing Kingston | TVA seeks public input on future of Kingston Fossil Plant
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, a man fishes at William B. Ladd Park near the Kingston...
Closing Kingston | TVA seeks public input on future of Kingston Fossil Plant
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks pop-ups to a coastal system spilling rain over the...
All clear for now, with rain chances inching up the next few days
Spring Fling
Spring Fling scores and highlights