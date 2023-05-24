Woman dead, officer injured after Cocke County car chase, shooting, TBI says

PARROTTVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman is dead after officers shot at a woman in Cocke County after she led them on a car chase, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, TBI officials said, and involved a Parrottville Police Department officer and a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The woman, identified as Whitney Leanne Fox, reportedly led the officers on a chase after they tried to stop her while driving along Highway 321.

From there, Fox reportedly drove into a field along Fox Hollow Road.

“As officers approached the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired, and Fox was fatally wounded,” TBI officials said.

The Parrottville officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, TBI officials said.

Now, the TBI is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.