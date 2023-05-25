19-year-old found dead inside Clinton home, police chief says

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department was dispatched to Fowler Street in Clinton on the report of a shooting, CPD officials told WVLT News Thursday.

Officers arrived on the scene around 12:30 p.m., officials said, adding that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker told WVLT News that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man dead inside a home.

Becker said that the teen was visiting a friend when he died, and police found two other people inside the home. Police cannot determine the specific manner of death at this time, according to Becker.

The home the body was found in belongs to the friend who the teen was visiting. Becker said that the parents were not home during the shooting.

WVLT News reached out to the TBI for more information, and TBI officials told WVLT News that they were assisting the Clinton Police Department in a death investigation.

Specific details, such as victims or a suspect, were not readily available.

Becker said that the investigation is ongoing, and witnesses and friends are being questioned right now.

This is a developing story.

