Detroit couple arrested in Knox County as part of 313 Initiative, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people from Detroit are now in custody as part of the 313 Initiative, a project by law enforcement aimed at stemming drug traffic from the Detroit area into East Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Marty Maurice Vaughn and Sara Renee-Monique Horn have been taken into custody for selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

The investigation into the two suspects reportedly began in March when authorities received information about a house on Jersey Avenue in Knoxville being used for drug activity. Following an investigation, Vaughn was taken into custody Wednesday after Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop him while driving, sparking a short chase on Middlebrook Pike.

Wednesday evening, Horn was taken into custody during a search at the home on Jersey Avenue. While there, officers said they found over 100 grams of fentanyl along with methamphetamine, ecstasy, guns and cash.

Both were charged with one count of possession of schedule I for resale, two counts of possession of schedule II for resale, one count of sale and delivery of schedule II, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.