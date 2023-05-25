Dollywood’s Splash Country lifeguards receive safety award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifeguards at Dollywood’s Splash Country were honored with a prestigious safety award on Thursday, according to park spokesperson Wes Ramey.

Ellis & Associates, a leader in aquatic safety, awarded the lifeguards with its’ Platinum International Safety Award, which recognizes facilities for “achieving the highest quality of lifeguard professionalism and operation standards,” Ramey said.

Less than 10% of the places that receive audits from Ellis & Associates receive this award, according to Ramey.

“Dollywood’s Splash Country takes pride in being the Smokies’ most-trusted water park,” Ramey said. “This award is earned as recognition of the vigorous training, constant awareness and preparation that the lifeguards at Dollywood’s Splash Country showcase every day.”

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa also received the award.

