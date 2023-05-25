Fire starts at Anakeesta, representative says

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night.
A fire broke out at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to representatives.
A fire broke out at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to representatives.
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to Communications Manager Austin Martin.

Gatlinburg Fire Department and Gatlinburg Police Department crews responded to the scene and are working to extinguish the flames.

The flames were viewable on the Anavista Tower Panoramic Cam on the website, which shows the flames broke out at the Birdventure construction site.

“Our team is thankful for the quick response of the Gatlinburg Fire Department and Gatlinburg Police,” Martin said.

Martin was not able to share more, but he said he will provide an updated statement.

This is a developing story.

