Getting warmer with a gradual climb in rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The beautiful weather continues, with a return to just a few pop-ups for now. Then rain along the East Coast pushes inland Friday, and heads our way for part of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s all clear and cool this morning, with temperatures just below average. We’re starting the day in Knoxville around 54 degrees, with upper 40s for many in our higher elevations. Stray fog is possible as well.

Thursday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon to evening with stray rain and storms developing. We’re still only seeing a 10% coverage of our area, with the terrain changes of the Smokies, Plateau, and Northeast Tennessee being the best spots of development. We are warming to around 82 degrees, with a nice breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

We’re back to a clear sky tonight, and a mild low of 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more clouds move in Friday afternoon, with spotty rain and storms. We’re still seasonably warm at 81 degrees.

We continue to watch the system along the Atlantic closely and its impacts this weekend. Right now, we expect a cloudy Saturday, with a high of 74 degrees and spotty rain in the afternoon to scattered in the evening. Gusts also increase ahead of this rain, peaking around 25 mph Saturday. The best coverage of our area, with some pockets of heavier rain, is Saturday night. That rain can carry over into Sunday morning, at a 40% coverage and then taper off to spotty rain through the afternoon hours. This leaves Sunday cooler at 69 degrees.

The sky continues to clear into Monday, with a warm high of 80 degrees on Memorial Day. With scattered clouds and increasing humidity, spotty rain and storms will pop-up at times.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the warmer trend for next week continues with isolated rain chances as we climb to the upper 80s!

