Governor Lee sending Tennessee Guard troops to southern border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 100 Tennessee National Guard troops to help secure the southern U.S. border.

On May 3 the U.S. and Mexico agreed on tighter immigration policies at the border meant to deter illegal crossings while also opening up other pathways ahead of an expected increase in migrants following the end of pandemic restrictions. The COVID-19 restrictions allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens-of-thousands of migrants crossing the southern border, but those restrictions were lifted on May 11.

Governor Lee’s announcement follows a joint statement from Gov. Lee and fellow Republican governors last week and a border security briefing in Austin on Monday, where Texas Governor Greg Abbott invited states to support ‘Operation Lone Star’ to secure the U.S. Southern border following the end of Title 42.

“America continues to face an unprecedented border crisis that threatens our nation’s security and the safety of Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “The federal government owes Americans a plan to secure our country, and in the meantime, states continue to answer this important call to service. I am again authorizing the Tennessee National Guard to help secure the Southern border, and I commend these troops for providing critical support.”

The Tennessee National Guard members will deploy at the end of May to provide critical support along the U.S. Southern border, including, patrolling and security presence along the border, assisting road and route clearing, barrier placement, and debris removal, and outpost operations Governor Lee said in the statement.

The Tennessee National Guard supported border security efforts in the past. Gov. Bill Lee authorized 50 Tennessee National Guard members to deploy to the U.S. Southern Border in early 2022 to curb the ongoing drug crisis.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are always ready to serve their country anywhere, anytime,” said Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “These troops are a capable contingent that will continue our long-standing tradition of responding to the call to aid our fellow Americans. The Tennessee National Guard is proud to serve and support our state partners in safeguarding the United States along the U.S. Southern border.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.