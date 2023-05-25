‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West Virginia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”

Franklin Darby was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official following Monday’s altercation in Logan County, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Booth wrote in the magistrate court complaint that Darby, 62, of Whitman, was heckling the umpire during the game when the umpire removed his equipment and left the field. Darby followed the umpire while screaming and cursing at him.

Darby then pulled out the knife but fled the scene before police arrived, the complaint said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darby has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour
Sevier County Schools
Sevier County High School parent sues school system over gender discrimination
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on West Emory Road near Karns Valley, officials said, and...
Two arrested after Karns road rage shooting

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the...
Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into hotel
FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police investigate near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol in...
On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law
Marty Maurice Vaughn and Sara Renee-Monique Horn
Detroit couple arrested in Knox County as part of 313 Initiative, TBI says