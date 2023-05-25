At least one person dead after crash in Seymour

The multi-vehicle crash has the northbound side of Chapman Highway closed near Macon Line, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
The multi-vehicle crash has the northbound side of Chapman Highway closed near Macon Line,...
The multi-vehicle crash has the northbound side of Chapman Highway closed near Macon Line, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Sevier County, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

The multi-vehicle crash has the northbound side of Chapman Highway closed near Macon Line.

Representatives of the fire department advised people to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amini Sekibibi
Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on West Emory Road near Karns Valley, officials said, and...
Two arrested after Karns road rage shooting
Uros Plavsic announced on Twitter that he was leaving Rocky Top to pursue a professional career.
Key Vol forward announces he’s leaving Rocky Top
TCAP scores could force Knoxville mom to chose between summer school and custody arrangements
TCAP scores could force Knoxville mom to choose between summer school and custody arrangements
Three people were shot in the Lonsdale area, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Knoxville police investigating Lonsdale shooting with 3 victims

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways to Find Your Fun this Memorial Day weekend
Ways to Find Your Fun this Memorial Day weekend
Police officers nationwide are trying to encourage more people to wear a seatbelt.
‘Click It or Ticket’ | New campaign urges safer driving
Teachers want more of a say in a student’s fourth-grade eligibility. They argue too much weight...
‘The bar is set too high’ | Teachers react to third-grade English TCAP results