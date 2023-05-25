At least one person dead after crash in Seymour
The multi-vehicle crash has the northbound side of Chapman Highway closed near Macon Line, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Sevier County, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
Representatives of the fire department advised people to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
