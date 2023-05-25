Clinton police respond to shooting, TBI assisting in death investigation, officials say

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department was dispatched to Fowler Street in Clinton on the report of a shooting, CPD officials told WVLT News Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m., officials said, adding that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is the leading the investigation. WVLT News reached out to the TBI for more information, and TBI officials told WVLT News that they were assisting the Clinton Police Department in a death investigation.

Specific details, such as victims or a suspect, were not readily available.

This is a developing story.

