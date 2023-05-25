UPDATE: Man killed in semi’s unloading on LaMoure Co. highway is identified

LAMOURE CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol has named the man who died after loose rocks from a semi load went through his pickup’s windshield and killed him. NDHP says the 58-year-old is Marlin Kiser of Valley City.

People shared these photos with Valley News Live showing the extent of the damage on Kiser’s pickup, as well as the size of the rocks dumped out of the semi.

It happened on the morning of May 25, just after 8. A semi-truck with a belly dump trailer was headed northbound on State Highway 1 with a load of rock. Kiser was driving southbound, approaching the semi. As the vehicles came closer, the belly dump trailer unloaded rock onto the roadway.

Officials say the load of rock was not intended to be dumped onto the highway.

A loose rock from the accidental unloading went through the windshield of Kiser’s pickup and hit him. He was treated by local ambulance services and then taken to the Oakes Hospital. Kiser later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The pickup driver’s passenger was uninjured. The driver of the semi, Lyle Hanson, was also uninjured.

NDHP says charges are still pending from the crash for Hanson. The investigation is ongoing.

