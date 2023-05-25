Man arrested after assaulting underage girl, stalking other women, Knoxville police say

By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after “a seemingly random, unprovoked assault” of a girl earlier this month, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

KPD detectives began investigating the assault of a juvenile girl who was walking her dog outside of The Palmer apartments on May 12.

On May 23, investigators identified and arrested Zachary Nelson, 20, who was charged with assault from that incident.

KPD investigations also obtained a warrant charging Nelson with stalking. He reportedly followed a different woman at The Palmer apartments for several days and “made an unsolicited advance,” KPD officials said.

More information came to light during the investigation, and KPD officials learned of several instances where a man exhibited similar predatory behavior at several apartment complexes and public spaces around Knox County.

Nelson is 6′3″, white and skinny with blue eyes and brown hair.

KPD officials urged anyone who has had a similar experience and not reported the incident to reach out to KPD at 865-215-7315.

