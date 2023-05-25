Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County

The bull was shot and killed after charging at a deputy and EMS supervisor.
Rutherford County Sheriff
Rutherford County Sheriff(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was attacked by a bull while inside a barn in Rutherford County on Wednesday has died.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Joseph Young, of Chapel Hill, was severely injured by a Scottish Highland bull on Wednesday. Witnesses told the sheriff they heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back,” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Road.

An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The bull was later shot and killed after charging a deputy and EMS supervisor, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy and an EMS supervisor yelled at the aggressive bull to draw it away from the man. The sheriff’s office said the bull charged the deputy and supervisor, and that’s when the deputy shot and killed the bull.

Young was carried to an ambulance for treatment until he was air-lifted by helicopter to a local hospital. Young died later on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
Sevier County Schools
Sevier County High School parent sues school system over gender discrimination
Amini Sekibibi
Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says

Latest News

Graduation Weekend at UT
UT Commencement speaker
There are still many students who will need some kind of intervention to advance to the next...
Over 1,300 Knox County third-graders need help to get to fourth grade after TCAP retest
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Teen killed in shooting at Pigeon Forge motel, police say