One more day of sunshine before the clouds return

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking rain for the holiday weekend.
Clouds and rain arrives this weekend
Clouds and rain arrives this weekend
By Ben Cathey
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of sunshine before clouds move back in. We are tracking some rain heading into the holiday weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies continue tonight dropping temperatures to around 56 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible Friday morning.

We will start out with the sunshine Friday with a few clouds and spotty showers Friday afternoon. Temperatures are still warm at 81 degrees. That system along the east coast moves inland bringing us clouds overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The clouds are here Saturday are stick around through the weekend. Highs will be near 74 degrees with spotty rain by the later afternoon to evening hours. It’s a little breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. The better coverage of rai comes Saturday night into Sunday as that system from the east coast moves in. It looks like the scattered downpours continue throughout the morning. This leaves Sunda cooler at 69 degrees. The showers become spotty throughout the afternoon.

Clouds move out Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds and a high of 80 degrees. The humidity returns a little bit allowing for spotty rain and storms to develop.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the warmer trend for next week continues with isolated rain chances as we climb to the upper 80s!

