Peyton Manning meets with Tennessee softball team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning spoke with the Lady Vols softball team during their team meeting today, Coach Karen Weekly said in a Tweet.

He spoke to the girls through a Zoom call, and Weekly captured a picture with the whole team and the Sheriff.

“Thank you so much, Peyton,” Weekly said.

So special to have Peyton Manning drop in for the @Vol_Softball team meeting today! Thank you so much Peyton….Go Lady Vols!🍊 pic.twitter.com/DErN45bnQU — Karen Weekly (@KarenWeekly) May 24, 2023

The Lady Vols have had much success this season after securing the SEC Regular Season Champion title. Now, the girls are on the road to win an SEC championship.

Previous Coverage: Moving on: The Lady Vols take down Indiana to take Knoxville Regional

The team will be moving on to Super Regionals for the first time since 2019 after a 7-3 win against Indiana. They are set to host No. 13 Texas, which starts Friday, May 26.

