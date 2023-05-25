Police: Teen killed in shooting at Pigeon Forge motel

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Police say a teen has died after a shooting at the motel Wednesday evening.

Police said a call of a shooting with a victim came in just before midnight Wednesday night at the Americana Inn in Pigeon Forge. Officers said when they arrived they found a 15-year-old male victim that had been shot.

The 15-year-old victim was rushed to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville where he later died from his injuries.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

