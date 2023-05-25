Police: Teen killed in shooting at Pigeon Forge motel

Pigeon Forge Police say a teen has died after a shooting at the motel Wednesday evening.
By David Sikes
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Police say a teen has died after a shooting at the motel Wednesday evening.

Police said a call of a shooting with a victim came in just before midnight Wednesday night at the Americana Inn in Pigeon Forge. Officers said when they arrived they found a 15-year-old male victim that had been shot.

The 15-year-old victim was rushed to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville where he later died from his injuries.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour
Sevier County Schools
Sevier County High School parent sues school system over gender discrimination
A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
Amini Sekibibi
Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says some rain from a system in the Atlantic arrives this...
Getting warmer with a gradual climb in rain chances
Spring Fling
Wednesday’s Spring Fling scores and highlights
This summer, community members are rallying behind families of loved ones who have died in the...
Family turns birthday for slain Knoxville man into free picnic
Joe Vinyard was killed in the line of duty in Germany in 1944 according to the U.S Army, who...
East Tennessee veteran to be buried after being unidentified for more than 75 years