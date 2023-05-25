Social Security could be delayed due to debt impasse

The United States is just days out from a potentially devastating debt default if Congress fails to act to raise the borrowing limit. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can’t agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior citizens could be among the first to feel the impact.

The U.S. Treasury Department says if it can’t borrow more money, it won’t be able to pay the nation’s bills as soon as June 1.

The batch of Social Security payments scheduled to be sent out on June 2 goes to the oldest and most vulnerable recipients.

People who enrolled more recently get their payments later in the month.

About 40% of recipients rely almost entirely on Social Security payments for food, housing and essentials.

Federal workers and military members’ paychecks could be impacted as well.

It is unknown how the Treasury Department would prioritize payments.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
Sevier County Schools
Sevier County High School parent sues school system over gender discrimination
Amini Sekibibi
Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says

Latest News

BMW debuts new automated features in their new sedans, including the ability for drivers to...
New BMW lets you change lanes with your eyes
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, ‘what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks’
New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On...
US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a still-tepid 1.3% annual rate
There are still many students who will need some kind of intervention to advance to the next...
Over 1,300 Knox County third-graders need help to get to fourth grade after TCAP retest