Tennessee football season tickets sell out for first time since 2016

In total, fans bought 70,500 season tickets, beating the university’s goal of 61,000, as outlined in the university’s athletics overhaul plan.
Tennessee football season tickets sell out for first time since 2016
Tennessee football season tickets sell out for first time since 2016(Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee athletics department announced Thursday that the university had sold out of season tickets for the 2023-24 football season, the first time season tickets have been cleaned out since 2016.

In total, fans bought 70,500 season tickets, beating the university’s goal of 61,000, as outlined in the university’s athletics overhaul plan.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee Athletics has a plan to be the best in the land

“Vol Nation continues to show the entire nation why they are the best fan base in college sports,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “To be sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season is a testament to their unbridled passion and support of Tennessee Football. We can’t wait to see all our loyal fans on Rocky Top this fall!”

Those interested in signing up for the season ticket waiting list can do so here.

Best fans in the country! 2023 season tickets are SOLD OUT‼️ Read more » 1tn.co/3MvogY9 #GBO 🍊

Posted by Tennessee Football on Thursday, May 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour
Sevier County Schools
Sevier County High School parent sues school system over gender discrimination
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?
Amini Sekibibi
Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says

Latest News

Vol for Life, former Tennessee Peyton Manning met with the Lady Vols softball team after their...
Peyton Manning meets with Tennessee softball team
Tennessee Athletics earns SEC All-Sports title
Tennessee Athletics earns SEC All-Sports title
Korn Ferry Tour sign at Holston Hills CC.
Visit Knoxville Open Tournament Week activities continue
Jared Dickey
Dickey tabbed All-SEC Second Team by league’s coaches