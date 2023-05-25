Tennessee football season tickets sell out for first time since 2016

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee athletics department announced Thursday that the university had sold out of season tickets for the 2023-24 football season, the first time season tickets have been cleaned out since 2016.

In total, fans bought 70,500 season tickets, beating the university’s goal of 61,000, as outlined in the university’s athletics overhaul plan.

“Vol Nation continues to show the entire nation why they are the best fan base in college sports,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “To be sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season is a testament to their unbridled passion and support of Tennessee Football. We can’t wait to see all our loyal fans on Rocky Top this fall!”

