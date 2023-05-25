Tina Turner handpicked apparel on display at Nashville museum

Remembering Tina Turner, music icon dead at 83
By Jerry Shannon
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An iconic outfit worn by the Queen of Rock-N-Roll is now on display at the Tennessee State Museum.

“It’s a jacket and skirt and we acquired the jacket in 2017 prior to the opening of the museum,” said Richard White, Chief Curator at Tennessee State Museum.

Turner wore the outfit during a promo shoot for her “Foreign Affair” album. She handpicked the items selected to go on display at the museum.

“She is featured in that gallery with other artists like Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton. So, she’s there on the same level as those artists,” said White.

According to her publicist, the Tennessee native died today after battling a long illness.

“She was born in Brownsville, Tennessee in 1939. The family actually lived in a small unincorporated community called Nutbush that was right outside of Brownsville. Her first big claim to fame to Music was when she joined the Ike and Tina Turner Revue,” said White.

White says since then, Turner sold millions of albums during her solo career, won several Grammys, and contributed to several genres.

“Nashville is so significant of course in music history and we often think of country music because that’s the big one. But Rock, Soul, and R&B have also been hugely influential in our state as well as our city,” said White.

