TN Most Wanted fugitive arrested in connection to 2022 Gatlinburg murder

Rosmel Rubi, 22, was wanted out of Gatlinburg in connection to a murder in September 2022.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced Rosmel Rubi was arrested in Houston,...
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced Rosmel Rubi was arrested in Houston, Texas, on Thursday(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that a man on the Tennessee Most Wanted List was arrested in Houston on Thursday.

Previous Coverage: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police

Rosmel Rubi, 22, was wanted out of Gatlinburg in connection to a murder in September 2022.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Gatlinburg Police Department officers found a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive.

Previous Coverage: Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Rubi was wanted for criminal homicide.

