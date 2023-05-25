TN Most Wanted fugitive arrested in connection to 2022 Gatlinburg murder

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that a man on the Tennessee Most Wanted List was arrested in Houston on Thursday.

Rosmel Rubi, 22, was wanted out of Gatlinburg in connection to a murder in September 2022.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Gatlinburg Police Department officers found a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive.

Rubi was wanted for criminal homicide.

