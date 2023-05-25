WATCH: Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive National Award of Valor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers who responded to the March 27 Covenant School shooting were honored on Thursday by the National Association of School Resource Officers.

The National Association of School Resource Officers presented its National Award of Valor to five MNPD officers for their response to the school shooting that left six people dead, including three children.

Below are the officers who received the National Award of Valor:

Detective Ryan Cagle

Detective Michael Collazo

Officer Rex Engelbert

Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes

Detective Zachary Plese

“Congratulations to 5 MNPD officers who today received the Award of Valor from the National Association of School Resource Officers for the March 27th response to The Covenant School,” MNPD tweeted.

Congratulations to 5 MNPD officers who today received the Award of Valor from the National Association of School Resource Officers for the March 27th response to The Covenant School. Watch the brief ceremony here: https://t.co/3nwcpdu2IV pic.twitter.com/b0Wjlp3hwA — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 25, 2023

