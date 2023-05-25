Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter

Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville Police Department officials said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman has turned herself in after she was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on murder and manslaughter charges, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

On Feb. 22, a man, later identified as Jason Cooper, 46, was found dead at a home in the 1200 block of West Parkway Avenue, Erland said.

Sarah Scarbrough was indicted on charges including second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Scarbrough turned herself in on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

