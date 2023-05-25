Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman has turned herself in after she was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on murder and manslaughter charges, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

On Feb. 22, a man, later identified as Jason Cooper, 46, was found dead at a home in the 1200 block of West Parkway Avenue, Erland said.

Sarah Scarbrough was indicted on charges including second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Scarbrough turned herself in on Wednesday night.

