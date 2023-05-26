Clouds build to rain for some this weekend

Periods of rain will be with us for the start of our Sunday, becoming spotty in the afternoon.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains this evening.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains this evening.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got another pleasant evening ahead for us on this Friday night. Only one or two stray showers will move around the area. Saturday into Sunday brings the clouds followed by the widespread rainfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Saturday morning nice and mild, a few stray areas of fog and more sun than clouds. It’s through the day that we’ll build the clouds that leads to some evening rain for the areas NE of Knoxville.

High temperatures on Saturday will be near 74.

The tropical moisture moving in from the Carolina’s settles in overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The good news for those of you who don’t want rain on Sunday, the trends are taking the moisture more NE of Knoxville. Some areas like Athens may not see any rain, while Newport gets soaked.

We’ll generally pick up around a quarter to half inch of rain with some pockets of 1″ or more. Sunday comes in much cooler with the rain staying at 65.

Memorial Day on Monday looks a whole lot better, back to near 80 for the afternoon and an isolated chance for a shower in the afternoon. The humidity will start to creep back up making it feel a little sticky at times.

Warmer and more humid next week.
Warmer and more humid next week.
A light chop on area waters on Saturday.
A light chop on area waters on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

