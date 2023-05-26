Dolly Parton gives woman with Down syndrome trip of a lifetime

Jackie Carroll was flown to Dollywood along with her caregivers to meet Dolly Parton and spend the weekend in East Tennessee.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Cox Health in Springfield, Missouri, there’s one of the biggest Dolly Parton fans you’ll ever meet. Her name is Jackie Carroll.

According to Jackie Carroll’s niece Callie Carroll, Jackie Carroll has been a fan of older country music since she was little but latched on to Parton’s music and persona after hearing hits like “9 to 5″ and “Coat of Many Colors.”

Living with Down syndrome, Jackie Carroll spends most days singing some of Parton’s biggest hits as a music therapy exercise that helps her stay sharp and active while living in hospice care.

“That’s kind of how this all came about her music therapist would sing Dolly songs with her all the time,” said Callie Carroll.

For years, Jackie Carroll has had a Parton-themed bedroom, which included pictures on the walls and even a Parton-themed bedspread.

Jackie Carroll is so passionate about Parton that the East Tennessee icon found out about Jackie Carroll’s story and decided to fly her and her healthcare providers out to Dollywood for Mother’s Day weekend. Parton even met Jackie Carroll and took pictures with her in the process.

“The only thing she’ll talk about is Dolly so it’s not much different than before she left, but now it’s about her meeting Dolly,” said Callie Carroll.

It was the weekend of a lifetime for one of Parton’s biggest fans as Jackie Carroll’s family now will only think of Parton fonder.

“If we were unsure that Dolly was the queen before it’s solidified that Dolly is just an amazing human,” said Callie Carroll.

Parton also sent Jackie Carroll home with a few signed gifts that the Missouri native has proudly displayed in her room.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
A death investigation is underway in Clinton, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
Police: Juvenile charged in death of Clinton 19-year-old
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour

Latest News

Dolly Parton gives woman with Down syndrome trip of a lifetime
Geothermal energy is under-utilized in the U.S. The Department of Energy is investing in its...
Technology that uses the ground to heat homes being developed in East Tennessee
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains this evening.
Clouds build to rain for some this weekend
Viral social media star raising funds for new wheelchair-accessible van
Viral social media star starts fundraiser for new wheelchair-accessible van