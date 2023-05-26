Enjoy one more warm one, with clouds to some rain this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a system from the East Coast bringing more rain for part of our area.
By Heather Haley
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of warmth and sunshine, before clouds and cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend. A storm system in the Atlantic pushes rain inland through the Carolinas, and some of that spills over the Smoky Mountains late Saturday into Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another clear morning, with a haze from that smoke lingering in the atmosphere. Some patchy fog is possible, with mild temperatures in the low to upper 50s. Knoxville starts the day around 58 degrees.

It’s another warm, mostly sunny day. We see a few more clouds and stray pop-ups are possible this afternoon to evening. Temperatures are still warm at 81 degrees.

It’s another mostly clear night, with a cooler low of 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase Saturday, leaving us cooler at 74 degrees with spotty rain by the late afternoon. It’s a little breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon as well.

Saturday evening is when rain starts reaching over the Smoky Mountains, leaving more rain for the eastern half of our area. Gusts also pick up to 30 mph with the leading edge of that rain. We’ll have a 60% coverage of our area in rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the heavier rainfall in Northeast Tennessee.

That Sunday morning rain, turns to cloudy and scattered showers becoming spotty during the day. Sunday is even cooler at 65 degrees.

Memorial Day Monday bounced back to around 80 degrees, with that mix of sun and clouds and only stray rain again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the warmer trend for next week continues with isolated rain chances as we climb to the upper 80s!

