Final preparations on before Lady Vols host Texas in Super Regionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the fall, the Lady Vols laid out their goals for the season. Winning the SEC regular season and tournament titles are just a couple that they have already checked off. Another goal they’ve met: hosting the Super Regionals, which they’ll do this weekend.

Coach Karen Weekly said they’ve been able to find this level of success by sticking to their process. The Knoxville Regional featured a pair of run-ruled victories as well.

“If we stay focused on what we do and stay committed to the process, the scoreboard takes care of itself. Doesn’t mean you’re always going to win, but you’re going to give yourself a better chance of a victory if you don’t get caught up in things outside of who you are,” said Weekly.

After their final practice Thursday afternoon, Weekly’s message to the team was similar to what it’s been all season: stay relaxed and don’t allow the pressure of this stage to creep in.

“Just talked about playing together, playing with no regrets looking back, no matter what happens this weekend, just playing for each other,” first baseman McKenna Gibson added.

Entering this round of the NCAA Tournament is a relief for a program that’s exited early the past couple of seasons. Ashley Rogers was a part of the 2019 team that lost in the Super Regional, and she continues to give this team the leadership and experience it’s relied on all season.

“Between Kiki [Milloy] and Ashley [Rogers] and the rest of the people on the leadership council, they do a really good job of keeping everybody locked in and not getting caught up in the moment or how big it is or what’s around the corner for us,” Weekly said.

The fourth-seeded Lady Vols will meet Texas Friday at 4:00 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket, you’re not out of luck. You can join in on the watch party at Regal Soccer Stadium next to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

