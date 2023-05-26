Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s child

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested Monday for abusing his girlfriend’s five-year-old child.

According to a Facebook post from the Hartselle Police Department, Ryan Rezek, 29, was arrested Tuesday for physically abusing his girlfriend’s child.

Officers with the Hartselle Police Department did a welfare check at the home where Rezek and his girlfriend were living Tuesday. When officers arrived at the residence, they determined the child had been severely beaten.

Investigators with the police department arrived and determined Rezek was responsible for the injuries the child sustained. The child was taken to the hospital and is being treated for the injuries.

Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given a $10,000 bond.

Following an Aniah’s Law hearing on May 26, Rezek was ordered to make no contact with the victim.

He will be in court for a preliminary hearing on June 20.

