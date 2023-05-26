International flair atop the leaderboard at Holston Hills

Argentinian countrymen lead the Visit Knoxville open after firing 7-under par 63.
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two-time PGA Tour Latinoamérica winner and Korn Ferry Tour rookie Alejandro Tosti recorded a 7-under 63 to earn the best 18-hole position of his career.

He shares the 18-hole lead with fellow Argentinian Nelson Ledesma.

Ledesma, a two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner making his 89th career start on the tour, holds an 18-hole lead/co-lead for the fourth time in his Tour career.

Making his first Korn Ferry Tour start, sponsor exemption and the University of Tennessee alum Spencer Cross opens in 4-under 66 and stands T6.

Former Vol Spencer Cross is just three shots back at -4 after shooting a 66 Thursday. Former Halls High standout Ryan Hall is off to a great start firing 2-under 68.

Knoxville’s West Roach is still in the hunt at even par while current Vol and All-SEC performer Caleb Surratt heads into round two at 3-over.

Meanwhile, it was a difficult start for Surratt’s UT teammate Jake Hall, who fired an eight-over par seven eight on Thursday.

Four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Ben Kohles made a hole-in-one at the 149-yard par-3 fourth.

18 players sit within three strokes of the lead after 18 holes

Four players recorded bogey-free rounds Thursday at Holston Hills Country Club.

Anyone interested in seeing the leaderboard can view it on the Visit Knoxville Open website.

