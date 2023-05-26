Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say

MNPD received multiple calls about an armed man wearing a red ninja jumpsuit on the Mill Creek Greenway on Wednesday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he was spotted by several people carrying an assault-style weapon on a popular greenway.

According to MNPD, units were called to the Mill Creek Greenway, near Old Hickory Boulevard and Bending Creek Drive, around 11 a.m. for reports of an armed man walking in the area. The man was reportedly wearing a red ninja jumpsuit and a tactical vest while carrying an AR-15 rifle. He was seen walking on the greenway, in and out of the woods, and between houses, according to witnesses.

South Precinct and SWAT officers arrived to find 22-year-old Michael Nita walking near the tree line and after some resistance, he was taken into custody, police said.

Nita was admitted for a psychological evaluation, after which he will be charged with resisting arrest. He has previously been charged with evading arrest in March following a minor car crash, during which he was driving on a suspended license.

