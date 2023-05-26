Memorial ride to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day

A memorial ride will cross five counties will honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of motorcycles are expected in Sevierville Sunday to remember what the Memorial Day holiday is all about.

The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride starts at the Sevier County Courthouse with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.

At 11:00 a.m., the motorcycles will head out on a 65-mile ride to Veterans Overlook in Grainger County.

This is the 23rd year for the Smoky Mountain Thunder. The organizer said he started all this so people would remember the true meaning of Memorial Day: to remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“It’s an event that’s gotten pretty popular over the years, and I think people need a place to express their feelings about Memorial Day and Memorial weekend, and this is just one of those,” said Ron Giddis, who organizes Smoky Mountain Thunder.

Giddis said he’s always impressed with the number of people who not only come to ride but line the route in their cars or boats as they cross rivers and wave the American flag to say thank you.

