Millions of Veterans will not be getting checks unless lawmakers reach deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We are inching closer to the June 1 deadline for lawmakers to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling.

If the White House and Republican lawmakers cannot reach a deal, millions of veterans will not be getting their checks next month.

Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell said that would be catastrophic, and they won’t be the only ones impacted.

People who care for veterans won’t be getting paid either, including 450,000 employees of the VA.

Harrell said it’s not the first time veterans have faced this fear with politicians putting their livelihoods in jeopardy.

“Especially our most vulnerable veterans, right now,” Harrell said. “The ones who have anxiety, the ones who are dealing with mental health challenges already and just have enough things to worry about now have this extra layer of fear that they have navigate. You know, am I going to be able to pay for this? Am I going to be able to take care of my family? Am I going to be able to get to my doctors appointments that I need so bad?”

He went on to say that he hopes lawmakers can put their egos aside and think about all the people who will be impacted if they don’t reach a deal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.