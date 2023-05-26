Rural Metro crews respond to fire in South Knox County

Rural Metro officials advised people to avoid the area while crews work to fight the flames.
On Friday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials said crews were working a house fire in South Knox County.
By Marvin Figgins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials said crews were working a house fire in South Knox County.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 6200 block of Neubert Springs Road on Friday morning. When crews arrived, they found a single-family house that was almost fully engulfed with flame venting thru the roof.

Captian Jeff Bagwell said that crews were forced to work defensively from the exterior due to intense heat and the threat of collapse. All family members and their pets were safe outside the house no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

