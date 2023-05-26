VIDEO: Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel to outdoor habitat

The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a newborn Bactrian camel calf this week.

The animal team said their new baby girl is healthy and already weighed about 88 pounds at one of her first exams.

According to the zoo, she is bonding well with her mother A.J. and is getting to know her father, Stan, through a mesh fence.

The parents have three male offspring, but this is their first girl.

Visitors also might be able to see the family’s newest addition in person, depending on weather and other factors, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
A death investigation is underway in Clinton, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
Police: Juvenile charged in death of Clinton 19-year-old
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
Jackie Carroll was flown to Dollywood along with her care givers to meet Dolly and spend the...
Dolly Parton gives woman with Down syndrome trip of a lifetime
Dolly Parton gives woman with Down syndrome trip of a lifetime
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves after delivering her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Iowa governor signs bill loosening child labor laws