Viral social media star starts fundraiser for new wheelchair-accessible van

Viral social media star raising funds for new wheelchair-accessible van
Viral social media star raising funds for new wheelchair-accessible van(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The star of the viral “Back Up Terry” video is in need of a new wheelchair-accessible van and has started an online fundraiser.

Terry, along with his family, has started a GoFundMe page in need of a new van that can be user-friendly for his wheelchair.

If you would like to donate to this cause, you can click here to be redirected to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
A death investigation is underway in Clinton, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
Police: Juvenile charged in death of Clinton 19-year-old
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour

Latest News

Geothermal energy is under-utilized in the U.S. The Department of Energy is investing in its...
Technology that uses the ground to heat homes being developed in East Tennessee
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains this evening.
Clouds build to rain for some this weekend
Using the ground to heat your home; the technology is being developed in East Tennessee
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn