Dog dies in East Knoxville RV fire, officials said
Knoxville Fire Department officials said that firefighters were on the scene of an RV fire in East Knoxville on Saturday.
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an RV fire in East Knoxville.
Two men were working on the RV when the fire started, according to KFD spokesperson Wilbanks.
One man suffered minor burns but refused to go to the hospital.
Wilbanks said a dog inside died.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.