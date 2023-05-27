Dog dies in East Knoxville RV fire, officials said

By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an RV fire in East Knoxville.

Two men were working on the RV when the fire started, according to KFD spokesperson Wilbanks.

One man suffered minor burns but refused to go to the hospital.

Wilbanks said a dog inside died.

This is a developing story.

