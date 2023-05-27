Dog dies in East Knoxville RV fire, officials said

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an RV fire in East Knoxville.

Two men were working on the RV when the fire started, according to KFD spokesperson Wilbanks.

One man suffered minor burns but refused to go to the hospital.

Wilbanks said a dog inside died.

Crews are on scene of an rv fire in east Knoxville. There’s one patient needing transport pic.twitter.com/k0IJ2n67fm — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) May 27, 2023

This is a developing story.

