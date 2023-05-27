East Tennessee woman stole more than $80K from church, TBI says

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced on Friday that a Jonesborough woman was indicted after she reportedly stole thousands from the church where she worked.

In Aug. 2022, TBI agents started to investigate a report of theft involving Ashlee White, a former employee of Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.

TBI officials said that White used the church’s credit card to make personal purchases totaling more than $80,000 between Jan. 2017 and July 2022.

On May 3, the Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging White with theft of property over $60,000.

On Friday, White turned herself in, and she was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

