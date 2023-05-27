Farragut baseball goes back-to-back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut repeated as 4A state baseball champions 6-0 over district rival Hardin Valley on Friday night. The Admirals got a stand-out performance on the mound from sophomore Cole Draper, who threw a complete-game, three hitter.

The title is Farragut’s 12th overall, which ranks second in TSSAA history and one shy of matching Brentwood Academy’s 13.

Every player in the Admirals’ lineup recorded a hit against HVA.

