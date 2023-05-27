Farragut baseball goes back-to-back

The title is Farragut’s 12th overall, which ranks second in TSSAA history.
Farragut baseball
Farragut baseball(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut repeated as 4A state baseball champions 6-0 over district rival Hardin Valley on Friday night. The Admirals got a stand-out performance on the mound from sophomore Cole Draper, who threw a complete-game, three hitter.

The title is Farragut’s 12th overall, which ranks second in TSSAA history and one shy of matching Brentwood Academy’s 13.

Every player in the Admirals’ lineup recorded a hit against HVA.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
A death investigation is underway in Clinton, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
Police: Juvenile charged in death of Clinton 19-year-old
Marty Maurice Vaughn and Sara Renee-Monique Horn
Detroit couple arrested in Knox County as part of 313 Initiative, TBI says
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel

Latest News

2023 VISIT KNOXVILLE OPEN
Tosti remains on top halfway through Visit Knoxville Open
Union County High School baseball secures first-ever state championship
Union County High School baseball team secures first-ever state championship
Zaida Puni lifts No. 4 Lady Vols past No. 13 Texas in game one
No. 4 Lady Vols host Texas in Super Regionals, game one
Zaida Puni lifts No. 4 Lady Vols past No. 13 Texas in game one