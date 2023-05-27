First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A baby was safely surrendered in Knoxville’s new Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday morning, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

“I usually bring you news of unfortunate events, but today I have some wonderful news to share,” Wilbanks said.

At around 12:00 a.m., the Knoxville Fire Department Station 17, located at 4804 Western Avenue, received a “Baby Box Alert” for the Baby Box in the station.

Wilbanks said crews immediately went to the box and found a healthy baby boy inside.

The child was not injured and was quickly transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

This box is the first one of its kind in Tennessee, and this was the first time the resource was used since it was installed.

This Baby Box is the first in TN, and this was the 1st time it was used since its installation. This resource is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at Fire Station 17 and is entirely anonymous for any parent who needs a place to turn in a time of crisis. pic.twitter.com/Jy5CKhEIYI — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) May 27, 2023

